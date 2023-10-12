Create New Account
Israel Has Destroyed - see description below
The Prisoner
- 17 mosques

 - 4 universities

 - 1290 homes

 - 84 industrial facilities

 - 46 media offices

 - 67 schools

Entire neighborhoods have disappeared. Much of Gaza has become unrecognizable.

Just imagine the international uproar if Putin did that in Ukraine.

Source @Real World News


