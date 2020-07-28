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The Logos and Rhema Word of God Error! Part 2 God Has Already Spoken!
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3 views • July 28, 2020
"As Jesus was the body of Christ and spoke the Rhema to see God's Provision, so are we the body of Christ (Corporate body of believers) to speak his provision"! David Eells
"What Jesus spoke as a Rhema, became a written word, or logos until his people speak it again as a Rhema"! David Eells
Romans 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, IN THY MOUTH, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach:
John 3:34 For he whom God hath sent SPEAKETH THE WORDS OF GOD: for he giveth not the Spirit by measure.
Praise Jesus, you don't have to get a spoken word from God to stand on his promises, that he has already spoken through his word in the bible!
Join David Eells, and study the scriptures to find out what God has to say on this subject!
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
▼▼▼WATCH ▼▼▼
God Has Already Spoken Part 1
Do You Need Faith To Be Healed? https://youtu.be/KTu2a1LIAPo
"What Jesus spoke as a Rhema, became a written word, or logos until his people speak it again as a Rhema"! David Eells
Romans 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, IN THY MOUTH, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach:
John 3:34 For he whom God hath sent SPEAKETH THE WORDS OF GOD: for he giveth not the Spirit by measure.
Praise Jesus, you don't have to get a spoken word from God to stand on his promises, that he has already spoken through his word in the bible!
Join David Eells, and study the scriptures to find out what God has to say on this subject!
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1
🌐WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
🎤UBM Podcast
I love UBM Unleavened Bread Ministries, let's play it!
https://www.podbean.com/ea/pb-g3kzt-e102de
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
▼▼▼WATCH ▼▼▼
God Has Already Spoken Part 1
Do You Need Faith To Be Healed? https://youtu.be/KTu2a1LIAPo
Keywords
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