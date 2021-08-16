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You Won't Believe What This Pretended Federal Law Allows Public Schools To Do To Kids' Bodies
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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20 views • August 16, 2021
Ever heard of USCODE 2011 Title20 Chap31 SubchapIII Part4 Sec1232h? No? Well, it's the federal government usurping authority over children's bodies in clear violation of the Fourth Amendment's protections, the violation of the jurisdiction of the family and overall tyranny against the children in the united States. You won't believe the invasiveness and criminality in this piece of pretended legislation and how it more than likely was the background for a little boy being emasculated and how it is most definitely going to be cited for forced "vaccinations" of children in public schools.

See more here: Ever heard of USCODE 2011 Title20 Chap31 SubchapIII Part4 Sec1232h? No? Well, it's the federal government usurping authority over children's bodies in clear violation of the Fourth Amendment's protections, the violation of the jurisdiction of the family and overall tyranny against the children in the united States. You won't believe the invasiveness and criminality in this piece of pretended legislation and how it more than likely was the background for a little boy being emasculated and how it is most definitely going to be cited for forced "vaccinations" of children in public schools.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/you-wont-believe-what-this-pretended-federal-law-allows-public-schools-to-do-to-kids-bodies-video/

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