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38 views • October 22, 2020
The classic story of good intentions gone wrong smacks Craig right in the teeth as his pals Jon and Eric look on in horror. It’s an epic tale of following the crowd only to get burned in the end. This is what could happen to you, too, if you let your obsession take you beyond the point of no return. Dramatic things…
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