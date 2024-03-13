Create New Account
Waterloo - Will the History Book on the Shelf Repeat Itself? Eccl. 1:9
The Appearance
Published 16 hours ago

Mailbag Show 3.12.2024


NATO Member Hints at Boots on Ground in Ukraine

https://www.newsweek.com/nato-ukraine-czech-president-petr-pavel-1878237


NATO Enters Ukraine (video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wS0iLOU3TxI


"Waterloo" by ABBA (video) - The song is 50 years old!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4LgdIvwF38


Donald Trump Post Angers Alex Jones

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-post-angers-alex-jones-1877581


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


