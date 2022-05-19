Citing Over 10,000 Deaths/1,000,000 Adverse Events, Italian Court ENDS Covid Shot Mandates

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Citing over 10,000 deaths and 1,000,000 adverse events, Italian court ends Covid shot mandates, comparing them to Nazism.
When will American courts do the same?
Over 10,000 Deaths and 1,000,000 Adverse events
Dr. Peterson Pierre talks about cOVID VAX Fatalities End Mandates In Italian Court