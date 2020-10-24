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COVID treatments run flat in mega study
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117 views • October 24, 2020
Watching the Hawks, October 20, 2020
Robert. F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks with RT America about Remdesivir, a drug to treat COVID; Anthony Fauci, the chronic health conditions of children, and the risk of taking a flu shot (Segment).
Full: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPVcuhaw_qM
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RTAmerica
Facebook: http://fb.me/WatchingTheHawks
Instagram: https://instagram.com/watchingthehawks/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WatchingHawks
Robert. F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks with RT America about Remdesivir, a drug to treat COVID; Anthony Fauci, the chronic health conditions of children, and the risk of taking a flu shot (Segment).
Full: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPVcuhaw_qM
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RTAmerica
Facebook: http://fb.me/WatchingTheHawks
Instagram: https://instagram.com/watchingthehawks/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WatchingHawks
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