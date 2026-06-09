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Imagine If Canada Was Occupied By Communist China And They Didn't Have To Fire A Shot - Is it starting to make sense, yet?
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It's not too tough to figure out. It's not a stumper.
"Nat Rothschild" is laughing all the way to his bank vault.
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