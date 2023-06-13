Moderna VAXX poison injections put mother in chokehold nearly kill her

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1668320931129835520

Lissa Lee

Jun 12, 2023

"Remembering when that COVID vaccine 💉 and booster nearly took me..

had me by a chokehold. The Mirana vaccination.

I had to get my son to drive me to the ER and he was only 15. My legs and body was down bad… I was in the back seat laid out not knowing what was next. I couldn’t move at this point. The doctors said they’ve never seen this type of reaction.

Within one week I went from swollen to eyes swollen shut and throat closing up, and from walking barely to not walking at all."

Mirrored - bootcamp

