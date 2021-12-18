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A Wife Is A Blessing From Jesus - Proverbs 18:22 (NIV)
22 He who finds a wife finds what is good
and receives favor from the Lord.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Securing a wife is good.
For her husband, she is a blessing from Jesus.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc3em2uu
#finds #wife #good #receives #favor #Lord