BREAKING: SELF-AMPLIFYING mRNA BIRD FLU VAX RUSHED BY FDA! - Planned Eugenics Event Coming Soon!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the FDA fast tracking the new "Self Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Candidate" for Bird Flu as RFK Jr. refuses to shut down Covid injections and the dangerous schedule.





"Self Amifying mRNA Vaccines" (sa-RNA) which has been studied heavily in Japan in the past few years turns your body into a deadly mRNA vaccine factory for the rest of your life as the poisons regularly regenerate themselves.





As the Bird Flu fear mongering continues, the eugenicists are planning a major depopulation event targeting the food supply.





From modRNA in the food supply that survives the digestive system to forced food rations on a digital ID and the destruction of health following sa-RNA mandates, this plandemic hoax isn't going away any time soon.





All the while, Measles fear mongering continues with RFK Jr. telling people to inject themselves with the Measles MMR vaccine.





Flu shots have also recently been found to make recipients 27 percent more likely to "catch the flu" though that just sounds in general like a destroyed immune system from injecting yourself with poison.





122 million Americans are also drinking water contaminated with cancer causing chemical trihalomethanes.





They're targeting you. Prepare yourselves and don't fall for the fear. Simply withdraw from their control.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





