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Civil War Is Coming | Where You Live Matters
Right Response Ministries
Tensions are rising in America. The nation cannot continue to hold together with such diametrically opposed worldviews. Where you live will make all the difference in your family’s survival and wellbeing. Pastor Joel sits down with Steve Deace to discuss.