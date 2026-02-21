🤡IDF is more humane than any military in the world - Huckabee, Tucker Carlson clip

IDF is more humane than any military in the world — Huckabee

The US Ambassador to Israel made the stunning claim during a heated exchange with Tucker Carlson—then admitted he had no numbers to back it up.

🤡 Huckabee asserted the IDF killed a lower proportion of civilians than any urban conflict in modern history—including US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I don't have the exact numbers for you... From the conversations that I've had with the people who fought there."

An American ambassador just told the world that a foreign military performed better than his own—based on vibes and conversations, not data.

Adding from today, Feb 21st about Huckabee: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning remarks by United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggesting it would be acceptable for Israel to take control of Arab territories, including the occupied West Bank.

Saudi Arabia was joined by Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine — along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council — in rejecting the comments.