Friends in High Places | NEWS BEHIND THE NEWS August 8th, 2023

Are you curious about the dark underbelly of the crypto world? Then you need to hear our unpacking of the controversial escapades of Sam Bankman-Fried, the alleged brains behind the fraudulent FTX crypto trading scandal. Hear about his audacious political donations and the intriguing legal loophole that has seen charges against him dropped. This is not just another crypto story, but a deep dive into the murky waters of the Department of Justice and the political landscape that seems to conveniently shield those in power.





We reveal how the Bahamian extradition treaty played a role in the dismissal of Bankman-Fried’s charges, suggesting a possible quid pro quo. With his eyebrow-raising political donations and a track record that leans towards the Democrats, we question the integrity of the Department of Justice and put the spotlight on corruption and favoritism in politics. This is not your average podcast episode, it’s an in-depth exploration of the state of our nation, where influence, money, and politics seem to be creating a new, questionable set of rules. If you’re interested in the intersection of money, politics, and corruption, you won’t want to miss this episode.





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The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.