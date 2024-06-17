BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BEN THORP ARRESTED 🔞 SAVING GRACE #DOMESTICVIOLENCE #THORP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
86 views • 10 months ago

VfB could waste yore time attempting to explain this...or you could hang with Mr Metokur on this Father's Day:


https://odysee.com/@Xyzern:5/MetokurFathersday2024:a


Ben Thorp arrested for DV


@Shamoo_ @BenThorpAkaAbel @ThorpTV


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeCRdXvR_h0


Donate to Jim

BUY A HAT! ---

https://metokur.myshopify.com/


KoFi -

https://ko-fi.com/metokur


Cashapp - $MrMetokur

SUBSCRIBE to Metokur --- / mistermetokur

Jim's Twitter --- / moshimoshimoan

Fediverse ---

https://poa.st/@Jim


(Almost) every jim stream can be found and downloaded here ---

https://archive.org/details/complete_..

.

Backup Channel --- /

@xyzern7_2


If you want to support what I do, any amount is 100% appreciated. Thank you and god bless


BTC: bc1qhnaag6ypd2vagdp4d924mhky7kmtmctkh643zl

ETH: 0x424447B51A7a2D304e771DAA620b1a275d7A56b2

LTC: Lc7KPAfuFjFahPF2DRi3afShN75V8eXarL

SOL: ALeqMNmhGieisRHDWYUZqGpRMgHdMuuCbTVEDPaYUQRX

DOGE: DJ9qrZJdJ4Bw7ixxJXRHzd8CJWGgCqW7yW

https://cash.app/$Xyzern

Keywords
domestic violencepedophiliafathers daymulti pronged attackben thorpmr metokur
