Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ladyboys in Thailand vs the Trans Cult of America (Peaceful vs in your Face)
108 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

In Thailand transsexuals are called lady boys, and they're very prevalent in the touristy areas predominantly because many of them engage in prostitution, in an effort to bolster what would otherwise be meager earnings and prospects.In America, trans people seem to be very much in your face, demanding that you were ship the pride flag, and demanding that their surgeries be paid for.

#trans #thailand #ladyboys #woke


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4



MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
pridelgbtqjustin trudeaupride flagus politicstranstranssexualsgender transitionbutchersgender affirming carelady boylady boy thailandoregon billchild transitionspride in your facemalice inquisition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket