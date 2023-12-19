US announces international mission to protect commercial vessels in Red Sea, as US Military Op Prosperity Guardian kicks off • FRANCE 24 English

The US and a host of other nations are creating a new force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday in Bahrain. The US-led operation, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, aims to ensure the freedom of navigation and bolster regional security, FRANCE 24's Fraser Jackson said.

