Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US announces international mission to protect commercial vessels in Red Sea, as US Military Op Prosperity Guardian kicks off • FRANCE 24 English
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
204 Subscribers
26 views
Published 18 hours ago

The US and a host of other nations are creating a new force to protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday in Bahrain. The US-led operation, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, aims to ensure the freedom of navigation and bolster regional security, FRANCE 24's Fraser Jackson said.

Dec 19, 2023  #USA #Operation #Red

Keywords
collapsefalse flagusisraelnwonew world orderrothschildoilpsyopinflationyemenred seahouthiglobalist crime corporation syndicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket