Quo Vadis





Jan 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for January 25, 2024.





Here is Our Lady's monthly message to visionary Marija for the world:





"Dear Children, let this time be a time of prayer!"





Our Lady's message of March 25, 2024 was almost an identical message: "Dear children! Let this time be a time of prayer for you."





On January 25, 2023, just one year ago, Our Lady of Medjugorje pleaded with us in a serious message to Marija and to the world:





“Dear children!





Pray with me for peace, because Satan wants war and hatred in hearts and peoples.





Therefore, pray and sacrifice your days by fasting and penance, that God may give you peace.





The future is at a crossroads, because modern man does not want God.





That is why mankind is heading to perdition.





You, little children, are my hope.





Pray with me, that what I began in Fatima and here may be realized.





Be prayer and witness peace in your surroundings, and be people of peace.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Maria is presently living in Italy, is married and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





