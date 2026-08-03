40 NATIONS AND BEYOND: Why the Alliance Includes More Than Just Countries





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7dhqsa-22nd-amendment-is-being-annulled-trump-2028-and-the-end-of-the-two-party-sy.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





The alliance is bigger than you think—and not just because it spans 40 nations.





In this powerful monologue, retired Delta Force Colonel Chuck Sellers defines the alliance in terms that transcend politics, borders, and even planets. President Trump has been building a coalition of nations working together operationally and militarily—but the alliance goes deeper. Off-world representatives are embedded in Washington, Moscow, and other capitals. They have a vested interest in preventing humanity from destroying itself—and them in the process.





Sellers is unequivocal about the two-party system: it needs to end. He has been a Republican for years, but only because they are "marginally less immoral" than Democrats. Both parties are self-serving, focused on fundraising rather than serving the country. They never talk about morality. They never talk about unity. They just ask for money. The faster the two-party system disappears, the better off we will all be.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.