BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

40 NATIONS AND BEYOND: Why the Alliance Includes More Than Just Countries
40 NATIONS AND BEYOND: Why the Alliance Includes More Than Just Countries
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
151 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 08/05/26, 12:30 AM

40 NATIONS AND BEYOND: Why the Alliance Includes More Than Just Countries


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7dhqsa-22nd-amendment-is-being-annulled-trump-2028-and-the-end-of-the-two-party-sy.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The alliance is bigger than you think—and not just because it spans 40 nations.


In this powerful monologue, retired Delta Force Colonel Chuck Sellers defines the alliance in terms that transcend politics, borders, and even planets. President Trump has been building a coalition of nations working together operationally and militarily—but the alliance goes deeper. Off-world representatives are embedded in Washington, Moscow, and other capitals. They have a vested interest in preventing humanity from destroying itself—and them in the process.


Sellers is unequivocal about the two-party system: it needs to end. He has been a Republican for years, but only because they are "marginally less immoral" than Democrats. Both parties are self-serving, focused on fundraising rather than serving the country. They never talk about morality. They never talk about unity. They just ask for money. The faster the two-party system disappears, the better off we will all be.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
40 nation alliancetrump building alliancesoff-world representation dcgalactic federation peacetwo party system endrepublican vs democrat immoralityalliance governanceoff world alliancepeace through prosperitymilitary alliances globaltrump art of the dealoff-world representativesbeyond earth alliancepost-partisan governanceconsensus democracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon&#8217;s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Full Skynet: Why the Pentagon’s AI-First Military Is a Nightmare That Threatens Humanity

Mike Adams
Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Top U.S. General Warns of Insufficient Naval Forces to Protect Israel

Garrison Vance
Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Polls Show Trump Approval at Historic Lows Amid Iran War

Garrison Vance
Media outlets shift strategy, fighting back against Trump&#8217;s legal onslaught

Media outlets shift strategy, fighting back against Trump’s legal onslaught

Willow Tohi
Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal as Hamas Signals Conditional Acceptance

Trump Announces Gaza Disarmament Deal as Hamas Signals Conditional Acceptance

Garrison Vance
Trump Warns: U.S. Faces Spain-Style Migrant Influx if Democrats Return

Trump Warns: U.S. Faces Spain-Style Migrant Influx if Democrats Return

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy