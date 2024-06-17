U.S. Dollar: Game Over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
De-Dollarization: 3 Huge BRICS Stories This Week
* BRICS announced a new payment system that directly challenges the dominance of the $ in international transactions. No more SWIFT system.
* Saudi Arabia ends its 50-year petrodollar agreement and announces it’s joining BRICS.
* 59 new countries plan to join the BRICS system. This is a massive gut punch to $ dominance as the world’s reserve currency.
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | BRICS Bombshell! Putin & China Just Destroyed The U.S. Dollar With This Move (17 June 2024)