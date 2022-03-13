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How Corporations Have Replaced Constitutional Government Courts Jurisdictions
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135 views • March 13, 2022
D.C. Corporate Law vs Constitutional Law. How Corporations Have Replaced Constitutional Government Courts
HOW UNITED STATES COURTS HAVE USED CORPORATE MARITIME LAW TO ILLEGALLY PLACE US CITIZEN UNDER THER JURISDICTION
Mirrored from HATSTRUTH on Telegram:
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH
HOW UNITED STATES COURTS HAVE USED CORPORATE MARITIME LAW TO ILLEGALLY PLACE US CITIZEN UNDER THER JURISDICTION
Mirrored from HATSTRUTH on Telegram:
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH
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