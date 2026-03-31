432 Hz vs 440 Hz: How Music Was Weaponized for War and Depopulation - Dr. Laura Sanger





What are the consequences of listening to music tuned to 440 Hz? Dr. Laura Sanger, a retired clinical psychologist, speaker, author, and researcher, dissects the different frequencies used in music. She contends that, before 1939, music was generally tuned to 435 Hz. Before the world plunged into global war, music was changed to the tune of 440 Hz. Dr. Sanger strongly claims that 440 Hz is physically damaging to the body - wreaking physical havoc and mentally overstimulating the brain. She dives into the history of weaponized music and frequencies, from the Rockefellers to the research of Harold Burris Meyer. This tuning, she says, leads ultimately to disharmony, disease, violence, war, and even reduced fertility. All of this ties into an overarching satanic agenda to diminish humanity’s genome, depopulate the earth, and harm God’s people.









TAKEAWAYS





Tuning A to 444 Hz produces 528 Hz music and 528 Hz is the key to sustaining life on Earth





Be careful not to look purely to a formula for healing and take small steps toward releasing heaven’s frequencies





John D. Rockefeller was interested in the concept of using specific frequencies to warm people up to the idea of war





The goal of globalists on Satan’s payroll is to ultimately strip mankind of their humanity









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

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Generation Hoodwinked book: https://amzn.to/4rUzCHN

444 Hz music list: https://nolongerenslaved.com/pages/444hz-music

Frequencies Weaponized for War: https://bit.ly/4lMPvP2

Positives of 528 Hz: https://bit.ly/4uPeaXl

432 Hz/440 Hz Effects on Heart Rate: https://bit.ly/4dGhgqq





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