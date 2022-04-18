A Couple Denounce Putin’s Atrocity to the Ukrainians and Support Our Efforts To Take Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 A couple from New Mexico in the US quit their job and come to the front line rescue with a lot of materials. They denounce Putin’s atrocity to the Ukrainians and support our efforts to take down the CCP because the Chinese have been under the CCP’s oppression for so long. Also, China’s a world power and the fate of Chinese people impacts the fate of all mankind.