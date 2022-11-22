Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woke Students Can't Explain White Privilege
29 views
channel image
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Published 7 days ago |

Do College Students Think That "White Privilege" Exists?


During a recent trip to UT, students shared that white men have more privileges awarded to them in society, however, it didn't seem that many could give me examples of how...

_______________________________________________________

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/U-rzxWEriOI

_______________________________________________________

AMERICA FEST 2022:


Come hangout at America Fest this December 17-20th in Phoenix, AZ! I would love to get to meet you face to face :) speakers include Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Matt Walsh, Tim Pool, etc.


USE "SAV" FOR 20% OFF YOUR GA TICKET: https://www.amfest.com/

_______________________________________________________

PODCAST:https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88

APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7

_______________________________________________________

SUPPORT MY WORK:

CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$SavSays

WEBSITE: https://www.savsaysofficial.com/

SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/savanah...

_______________________________________________________

FOLLOW ME:

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/savwith1n/

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://bit.ly/SavSays

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Sav_says

_______________________________________________________

MAILING ADDRESS:

10730 Potranco Rd

Suite 122 Box 499

San Antonio, TX 78251

Keywords
interviewstudentswhitecollegewokemenstraightinterviewsprivilegeonthestreetmansaysstudenthernandezsavsavanna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket