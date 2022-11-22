Woke Students Can't Explain White Privilege

Do College Students Think That "White Privilege" Exists?





During a recent trip to UT, students shared that white men have more privileges awarded to them in society, however, it didn't seem that many could give me examples of how...

_______________________________________________________

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/U-rzxWEriOI

_______________________________________________________

AMERICA FEST 2022:





Come hangout at America Fest this December 17-20th in Phoenix, AZ! I would love to get to meet you face to face :) speakers include Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Matt Walsh, Tim Pool, etc.





USE "SAV" FOR 20% OFF YOUR GA TICKET: https://www.amfest.com/

_______________________________________________________

PODCAST:https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-v88

APPLE PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7dSvMv7

_______________________________________________________

SUPPORT MY WORK:

CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$SavSays

WEBSITE: https://www.savsaysofficial.com/

SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/savanah...

_______________________________________________________

FOLLOW ME:

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/savwith1n/

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://bit.ly/SavSays

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/Sav_says

_______________________________________________________

MAILING ADDRESS:

10730 Potranco Rd

Suite 122 Box 499

San Antonio, TX 78251