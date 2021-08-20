TruNews - 8/20/21*

Aug 20, 2021"AUSSIE TEENS COERCED BY NEEDLE NAZIS TO ATTEND MASS VAXX EVENT"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall discuss the draconian measures taking place in formerly free Australia. From lockdowns, vaxcentration camps, to herding children into arenas to be jabbed, the Land Down Under is showing the rest of the world what they have to look forward to.In part 2, the team discusses how medical professionals may be denying healthcare to individuals based on their vaccination status. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Patrick Howley of National File, as they discuss the collapse of Afghanistan under the Biden Administration.In our final segment, we speak with TRUNEWS viewer Brandon Henry who speaks about his victimization from pedophile abuse, to his deliverance from homosexuality.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/20/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror