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[Streamed live on Feb 2, 2022] CuttingEdge: Weaponized Weather
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103 views • February 04, 2022
2/2/2022 Live 8amEST/7CST
Major traumatic weather patterns are increasing and intensifying, what’s causing it. Who is causing it? And upcoming news on the storms that are going to hit the United States this week.
References:
Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingier, Massachusetts School of Law
World of Signs
Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist
Bill Gates
Tucker Carlson
Chris Fallen. Graduate Research Assistant UofA
Ryan Hall Weather YouTuber https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanHallYall
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
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With the special use of this promo code: EDGE receive 30 days free on the NYSTV network https://nystv.org/
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Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
Major traumatic weather patterns are increasing and intensifying, what’s causing it. Who is causing it? And upcoming news on the storms that are going to hit the United States this week.
References:
Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingier, Massachusetts School of Law
World of Signs
Michio Kaku, Theoretical Physicist
Bill Gates
Tucker Carlson
Chris Fallen. Graduate Research Assistant UofA
Ryan Hall Weather YouTuber https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanHallYall
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
With the special use of this promo code: EDGE receive 30 days free on the NYSTV network https://nystv.org/
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=FOJCRadio
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#RemnantRestoration YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
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