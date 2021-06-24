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CNSPIRACY CHIC: DISCLOSURE 6B ANTI GRAVITY AND PREPS FOR WORLD WIDE FAMINE UFO,S
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190 views • June 24, 2021
WEATHER WARS, INDUCED FAMINE,FINANCIAL COLLAPSE'
NO CORN FEED,NO CHICKEN PIGS OR BEEF, NO FOOD NO TRUCKERS TO MOVE IT, NO MEAT OR FOOD ON THE SHELVES,
THE SATANIC WAR ON HUMANITY.-EUROPES' HISTORICAL GARBAGE SPREAD AROUND THE WORLD
DISTRUCTION OF AGRICULTURE WORLDWIDE.
DISCLOSURE OF ALIENS
FOREIGN SCUMBAGS WANT AMERICAS CANDY BUT THEY'RE NOT SMART ENOUGH TO KEEP IT. IT DIDN'T JUST HAPPEN.
NO CORN FEED,NO CHICKEN PIGS OR BEEF, NO FOOD NO TRUCKERS TO MOVE IT, NO MEAT OR FOOD ON THE SHELVES,
THE SATANIC WAR ON HUMANITY.-EUROPES' HISTORICAL GARBAGE SPREAD AROUND THE WORLD
DISTRUCTION OF AGRICULTURE WORLDWIDE.
DISCLOSURE OF ALIENS
FOREIGN SCUMBAGS WANT AMERICAS CANDY BUT THEY'RE NOT SMART ENOUGH TO KEEP IT. IT DIDN'T JUST HAPPEN.
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