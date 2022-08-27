Anointed ones to end Babylon

God declares Babylon will fall to the Medes and Persians. Cyrus comes into the picture, who is called "anointed" by God. An "anointed" one ends Babylon. Who else does the Bible call "anointed" by God? Jesus. At his return, spiritual Babylon will be destroyed: "Babylon is fallen," and then spiritual "Babylon is fallen, is fallen."

Cyrus sounded like a cool guy, didn't he? A respecter of nature, strive for peace, abolished forced labor (slavery), a rebuilder... does this sound like what governments of the past few centuries have said? We know the Occult are respecters of nature and want to preserve it (Leave Room For Nature, Leave Room For Nature).