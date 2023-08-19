And We Know 8.18.2023 MSM Cleanse. Hil[L]ary, DS use EVIL weapons. Age of TECH stopped em.PRAY!

LT of And We Know
August 18, 2023
Strange storms everywhere, fires, floods… what else can they throw at us to instill fear? President Trump continues to show full control, more mystery surfing in Maui, election conference exposes the STEAL again, and comms from the board are off the charts. Let’s go.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————
The Trump I Know
http://ttikfilm.com/
Remnant Revolution Tour
https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/
Did BlackRock, Vanguard, or StateStreet have anything to do with the Hawaii fires? #Maui https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60322
Trump Statement - DeSantis is Crashing & Should Drop Out & The Party Should Unify! 🤔 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60444
Pensacola Florida - Fire at a Recycling Plant https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60423
Trump Truth
https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60421
Absolute proof Ruby Freeman is caught and being cast as part of the show.
https://twitter.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1692041702381347053?s=20
￼
MORE LIES FROM THE HAWAIIAN GOVERNMENT: WHY DIDN'T THE EMERGENCY SIRENS GO OFF IN LAHAINA? https://twitter.com/nicksortor/status/1692261233762947493?s=20
Based Kari gets it: “The Fake News is not in the business of putting out the truth https://t.me/c/1716023008/199079
MYSTERY: A single Red and White colored home on a block bordering the ocean in Maui miraculously survived the wildfires that destroyed the resort city of Lahaina. https://t.me/c/1716023008/199067
Decode Trump 64 https://t.me/AGENT_A1/140785
2020 Election Edison Data Shows Major Fluctuations in Vote Counts - It’s an Algorithm! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60460
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38v11h-8.18.23-msm-cleanse.-hillary-ds-use-evil-weapons.-age-of-tech-stopped-em.pr.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.