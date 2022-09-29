Labour Member Angelo Sanchez - Suspended from the UK Labor Party During Debate - for Not Supporting Sending $$$ to Ukraine - At the Annual Conference

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"Supporting NATO, you are not supporting the people of Ukraine, you are supporting US hegemony." Labour member Angelo Sanchez has been suspended from the party for this intervention at the annual conference.
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