BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#258: The Case for Patriarchy—Timothy Gordon
Patrick Coffin Show
Patrick Coffin Show
20 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • November 24, 2021
Patriarchy has fallen on bad times. Feminism, weak men, apathy, and an activist media have been attacking the whole idea of patriarchy for two generations.

“Chauvinist!” “Misogynist!” “Brute!” are some of the charges thrown at men since the 60s. But what if patriarchy is the manifest embodiment of God’s order in the world? What if men and women both benefited from the blessings of patriarchy? Lawyer, podcaster, and writer Tim Gordon has produced a red-pill dispensary in the form of a new book, The Case For Patriarchy. We need to talk.

Support My Work
If you find my content valuable please consider supporting my work with a one-time donation here: DONATE

You may also consider joining Coffin Nation, our premium community. As a member, you will enjoy other shows and live webinars not available to the general public. Click here to learn more: COFFIN NATION

In this Episode You Will Learn
👉The historical roots of first, second, and third-wave feminism
👉The best definition of feminism
👉Why his book is not merely a response to feminism
👉Examples of how women (and men) reap the blessings of patriarchal-based families
👉How sexual egalitarianism ruins everything
👉The massive amount of magisterial documents that support patriarchy
👉Why the death of patriarchy has led to the rise of divorce, porn, abortion, and economic disaster
Keywords
patriarchytimothy gordonpatrick coffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Chase Codewell
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy