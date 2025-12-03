© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians have reached record levels in the occupied West Bank.
Settlers, often protected or assisted by Israeli forces, are targeting specific Palestinian areas.
Palestinians say the violence is part of an organised effort to forcibly drive them from their land.
Communities report escalating assaults, vandalism, and intimidation.
The situation has left families fearing further displacement.