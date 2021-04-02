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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0329 - Brendan Patrick Tevlin - Report on the guilty plea
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0 view • April 02, 2021
Brendan was returning from a friends house and pulled up to an intersection, when he was approached by three people. One stayed in their car, while Brown and Villagran surrounded Brendan’s vehicle, as Brown opened fire 10 times, striking Brendan 8 times. Brown then pushed Brendan’s body onto the passenger seat floor, before driving to an apartment complex about a mile away and stealing some items.
Brown has stated that his motive for killing Brendan was “vengence” for US Military action in islamic countries.
Brown has stated that his motive for killing Brendan was “vengence” for US Military action in islamic countries.
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