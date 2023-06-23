Create New Account
5-year-old girl killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1669797511530160129


MMA fighter Fabiano Winiarski announced the loss of he & Virginia Lavelles 5 year old daughter Helena last year. Helena had a Pfizer covid shot on February 18 and on February 25 she died in her sleep. “Think before you suffer the loss of a child. Think carefully before you take your child to take this crap.”

Mirrored - bootcamp

pfizervaxxchild death

