5-year-old girl killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1669797511530160129
MMA fighter Fabiano Winiarski announced the loss of he & Virginia Lavelles 5 year old daughter Helena last year. Helena had a Pfizer covid shot on February 18 and on February 25 she died in her sleep. “Think before you suffer the loss of a child. Think carefully before you take your child to take this crap.”
Mirrored - bootcamp
