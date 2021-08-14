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THURSDAY AUGUST 12TH 2021 DECORATED PILOT LOCKED UP / INJECTED... FIGHTS BACK
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607 views • August 14, 2021
Tony Ledsham a Decorated Canadian Pilot was horrifically trespassed on for reporting to police a serious matter on children's care near him... instead he was arrested locked up in a mental ward and fought to get out and now is telling his story of the massive corruption with these law enforcement services.
Christopher brings a powerful light forward for our world and always within it is the truth... on a massive scale.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Christopher brings a powerful light forward for our world and always within it is the truth... on a massive scale.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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