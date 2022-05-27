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Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls for darkening of the sun
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61 views • May 27, 2022
While people are outraged by rampant energy taxes, the architects of climate policy openly admit that the climate goals defined under the Paris Agreement could not be realized with the measures envisioned. That's why the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is now calling for even more radical measures such as – get this – blocking out the sun with artificial dust clouds.
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