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Eric Trump: Democrat disasters positioning my father nicely for 2024 | Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax
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10 views • July 06, 2021
Eric Trump, EVP of the Trump Organization, reacts to the 'woke' backlash against July 4th weekend, the "lack of respect" adversaries have for President Biden, his administration's 'disastrous' policies, and more contrast to the successes of his father's time in office. - with Newsmax's Carl Higbie
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