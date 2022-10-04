Sometimes Paul Said Things That Were Not From God

12 To the rest I say—I and not the Lord—that if any brother has a wife who is an unbeliever and she consents to live with him, he should not divorce her. 1 Cor. 7:12
25 Now concerning virgins, I have no command of the Lord, but I give my opinion as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. 1 Cor. 7:25
17 What I am saying in regard to this boastful undertaking, I am saying not with the Lord’s authority but as a fool; 2 Cor. 11:17
Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus:
https://bit.ly/33WgS1d
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.