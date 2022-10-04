Sometimes Paul Said Things That Were Not From God

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12 To the rest I say—I and not the Lord—that if any brother has a wife who is an unbeliever and she consents to live with him, he should not divorce her. 1 Cor. 7:12
25 Now concerning virgins, I have no command of the Lord, but I give my opinion as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. 1 Cor. 7:25
17 What I am saying in regard to this boastful undertaking, I am saying not with the Lord’s authority but as a fool; 2 Cor. 11:17
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