Sometimes Paul Said Things That Were Not From God

12 To the rest I say—I and not the Lord—that if any brother has a wife who is an unbeliever and she consents to live with him, he should not divorce her. 1 Cor. 7:12

25 Now concerning virgins, I have no command of the Lord, but I give my opinion as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. 1 Cor. 7:25

17 What I am saying in regard to this boastful undertaking, I am saying not with the Lord’s authority but as a fool; 2 Cor. 11:17

