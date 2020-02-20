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Anti Trump Leftists Burn American Flag Outside Phoenix AZ Trump Rally
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15 views • February 20, 2020
BREAKING Anti-Trump protestors burn an American flag outside his Phoenix Rally
While thousands of people inside the Trump rally celebrate the progress happening in America today
Leftists outside desecrate our flag in front of police sworn to protect the people it represents
Banned.Video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
While thousands of people inside the Trump rally celebrate the progress happening in America today
Leftists outside desecrate our flag in front of police sworn to protect the people it represents
Banned.Video
Infowars.com
@FreeSpeechIW
Keywords
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