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Separation Is the Solution
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139 views • December 14, 2020
Jared Taylor explains that what appears to be a bitter political divide is actually a racial divide -- and that reconciliation is not possible. When conflict cannot be resolved, separation may be the only solution.
Source for interracial crime statistics: https://www.amren.com/features/2020/12/race-and-crime-who-attacks-whom/
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/separation-is-the-solution/
First posted to BitChute on December 11, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Source for interracial crime statistics: https://www.amren.com/features/2020/12/race-and-crime-who-attacks-whom/
The full transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/12/separation-is-the-solution/
First posted to BitChute on December 11, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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