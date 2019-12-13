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Trading & Investing Success: Speculating in Different Financial Markets | AWAKEN with Eddie Viteri
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13 views • December 13, 2019
December 4 2019
TODAY'S LESSON: Preview of CHAPTER 2 of TBI Level 1 concerning SPECULATING IN DIFFERENT FINANCIAL MARKETS
I've never had the intention nor cared for keeping others DEPENDENT on me in any way but rather my aim has been to guide those willing to truly invest themselves down the path of true knowledge and power in order to successfully navigate the financial markets dependent exclusively on themselves. Which means YOU having control of YOUR OWN FUTURE without ever needing, caring or relying on others, signals, indicators, strategies, commissions, referrals or sales for genuine market success.
Every Wednesday (6pm EST) I host a "Trading & Investing Success" Live Session sharing a lesson to steer you down that path.
Within the time available, each Session includes a general overview of what market speculation IS and what it ISN'T (for all new attendees) followed by a specific topic many times (but not always) serving as a ~20 minute preview of a complete lesson found in the 15 Chapters of Level 1 in the Trading Breakthrough Institute. In looking to make accessible to ANYONE fundamental information crucial for the "conditioning" phase before future Levels and their more substantial investments, Alumni can enroll into Level 1 for a mere $100.
WATCH THE FULL LESSON + 20 HOURS OF VIDEO CONTENT by enrolling into Level 1 today➜ www.EddieViteri.com
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE/FOLLOW + CLICK THE BELL to receive notifications of new calls/videos
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
➜ https://streamlabs.com/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve financial/personal freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, they experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Twitch: https://twitch.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Periscope: https://periscope.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
WEEKLY CALLS LIVE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITCH & PERISCOPE
► SUNDAY 4PM EST: "Markets Week Ahead" giving the markets an overview for the coming week
➜ http://bit.ly/MarketsWeekAhead
► WEDNESDAY 6PM EST: "Trading & Investing Success" lesson to develop into successful, independent traders
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingInvestingSuccess
► FRIDAY 6PM EST: "Trading Breakthrough" recap of the market's development & potential gains of profit/knowledge for the week
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingBreakthrough
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
#Trading #Investing #Forex #Stocks #Crypto #Bitcoin #Gold
TODAY'S LESSON: Preview of CHAPTER 2 of TBI Level 1 concerning SPECULATING IN DIFFERENT FINANCIAL MARKETS
I've never had the intention nor cared for keeping others DEPENDENT on me in any way but rather my aim has been to guide those willing to truly invest themselves down the path of true knowledge and power in order to successfully navigate the financial markets dependent exclusively on themselves. Which means YOU having control of YOUR OWN FUTURE without ever needing, caring or relying on others, signals, indicators, strategies, commissions, referrals or sales for genuine market success.
Every Wednesday (6pm EST) I host a "Trading & Investing Success" Live Session sharing a lesson to steer you down that path.
Within the time available, each Session includes a general overview of what market speculation IS and what it ISN'T (for all new attendees) followed by a specific topic many times (but not always) serving as a ~20 minute preview of a complete lesson found in the 15 Chapters of Level 1 in the Trading Breakthrough Institute. In looking to make accessible to ANYONE fundamental information crucial for the "conditioning" phase before future Levels and their more substantial investments, Alumni can enroll into Level 1 for a mere $100.
WATCH THE FULL LESSON + 20 HOURS OF VIDEO CONTENT by enrolling into Level 1 today➜ www.EddieViteri.com
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE/FOLLOW + CLICK THE BELL to receive notifications of new calls/videos
► SUPPORT THIS MOVEMENT (a portion of donations go to global charities/orphanages)
➜ https://www.paypal.me/eddieviteri
➜ https://streamlabs.com/eddieviteri
► ENROLL AT THE TRADING BREAKTHROUGH INSTITUTE
➜ https://eddieviteri.com
◆◆◆
ABOUT EDDIE VITERI
Eddie Viteri is a full time-trade trader of the financial markets, having started his investing and trading career over 11 years ago. In playing a role in the trading & personal development of thousands of students around the globe, the creation of the Trading Breakthrough Institute arose from the aim of going beyond a mere “course” on market speculation - but an all-encompassing process exclusively for the committed individual to BREAKTHROUGH in all aspects of their life and achieve financial/personal freedom INDEPENDENTLY without relying on anyone or anything else for their long-term success.
Where, unlike the 99% who fail trading the markets, they experience a Breakthrough IN and OUTSIDE the markets and "BECOME THE STRATEGY".
◆◆◆
► SUBSCRIBE TO THE INSTITUTE NEWSLETTER for future live events, enrollment discounts, student success stories & more
➜ http://bit.ly/AWAKENCall
► JOIN THE PRIVATE GROUP if you have questions, need guidance or want to see Community feedback/ideas➜ https://facebook.com/groups/TBILevel1
► FOLLOW EDDIE ON ALL SOCIAL CHANNELS for weekly changing giveaways & student testimonials
➜ Facebook: https://facebook.com/EddieViteri
➜ Twitter: https://twitter.com/EddieViteri
➜ Youtube: https://youtube.com/EddieViteri
➜ Instagram: https://instagram.com/EddieViteri
➜ LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/EddieViteri
➜ Twitch: https://twitch.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Periscope: https://periscope.tv/EddieViteri
➜ Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channel/EddieViteri
➜ Email: [email protected]
◆◆◆
WEEKLY CALLS LIVE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITCH & PERISCOPE
► SUNDAY 4PM EST: "Markets Week Ahead" giving the markets an overview for the coming week
➜ http://bit.ly/MarketsWeekAhead
► WEDNESDAY 6PM EST: "Trading & Investing Success" lesson to develop into successful, independent traders
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingInvestingSuccess
► FRIDAY 6PM EST: "Trading Breakthrough" recap of the market's development & potential gains of profit/knowledge for the week
➜ http://bit.ly/TradingBreakthrough
◆◆◆
DISCLAIMER: The content is provided as general market commentary for educational, information and illustrative purposes only and such information is not intended nor constitutes as a recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument, or to enter into a transaction involving any financial instrument or trading strategy. No guarantee of performance results nor any anticipated return on investment is offered at any time.
#Trading #Investing #Forex #Stocks #Crypto #Bitcoin #Gold
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