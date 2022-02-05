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Rep. Greene: Biden defacto open border is 'intentional'
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Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claims a House Freedom Caucus hearing about the southern border presented evidence bolstering her view that the Biden administration is intentionally allowing the border to be invaded by illegal immigrants. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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