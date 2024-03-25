Live birth rate suddenly declined drastically after vaxx roll-out | Prof. dr. Pietro Vernazza

Prof. dr. Pietro Vernazza Joins the Growing List of Experts Calling for More Studies on mRNA Product
Well, another eminent professor has come forward. This time it is Prof. Dr. Pietro Vernazza, a prominent Swiss microbiologist and specialist in infectious diseases. He pursued his studies in human medicine at the University of Zurich and completed his clinical training in internal medicine in Sursee LU and St. Gallen during the mid-1980s.
He explains that after the jab roll-out, the Swiss live birth rate (i.e. the number of live babies born per year in Switzerland) suddenly declined by a whopping 15%. The largest previous decline was 7% during the mobilization in the beginning of the First World War.
Initially, it was thought that women got pregnant less, perhaps due to scientifically proven decreased sperm motility, but the number of consultations remained the same. It seems more likely that the decline in live birth rate was due to an increase in abortions, miscarriages and dead born children.
The health authorities and medical community have also noticed this decline but show no interest whatsoever in finding out what’s causing this. The authorities acknowledge that is the cause is ‘unknown,’ but they are certain about one thing: It’s definitely not the ‘vaccines’.
This is a segment from an 80-minute documentary called UN-SICHTBAR (English: UN-SEEN):
The segment starts at around 1:11:55 in the documentary.
