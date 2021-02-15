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Dr Andrew Kaufman Presents the Facts with Jason Liosatos
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381 views • February 15, 2021
Dr Kaufman gives a great presentation here for us all to understand the fake numbers and facts propelling the Covid Pandemic..
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bTzghgwInZHv/
My book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Kaufman website https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bTzghgwInZHv/
My book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Kaufman website https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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