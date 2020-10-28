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Joe Biden's Warns Ukraine Not To Ask Trump Administration for More Money!
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89 views • October 28, 2020
Listen to Joe Biden's call to Ukraine warning not to ask for money from Trump because that would trigger Trump to investigate.
Corruption Joe warns the Ukraine Government
Corruption Joe warns the Ukraine Government
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