Vitamin B Deficiency and Genes: Stress, Panic Attacks, Brain Health, and more!

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So if you're not eating a healthy whole foods diet or if you have gut dysbiosis, chances are you're not getting adequate B Vitamins. And here's a list of some of the functions that B Vitamins are involved in: helping to regulate the thyroid, helping support the immune system, protecting the heart and blood vessels, reducing the risk of developing cataracts. B vitamins help support healthy hair, skin and nails, and they help regulate stress and mood. So it's one of the supplements that we use a lot here at Conners Clinic as one of the pieces that are a foundational piece to helping support people who are coming to us with a myriad of different symptoms. We'll assess the B Vitamins, make sure they're getting them through their diet. And sometimes we do need to take the next step and really add some support with a supplement.
When we're looking at the genetic pathways, here are a few of the pathways that we look at. It's kind of hard to see, but you can see in some of the little green fine print we see tons of B Vitamins listed. These are cofactors to get all of these reactions to occur. So there is definitely a genetic component. Maybe if you have a defect on a specific gene, something's not quite working properly. But also if you don't have enough B Vitamins to help these reactions to occur, you potentially are going to have some ill health.
The supplement that we use here at Conners Clinic, it's a naturally sourced Vitamin B. It does not have B12 because B12 is really something that we like to look at the person as an individual and make a recommendation based on that specific person. We have methylated versions or non methylated versions and depending on whether or not you're a cancer patient, if you have genetic variants, or different symptoms, we'll make a different recommendation on the type of the 12th that you should use. If you're interested in learning more about these B vitamins supplements that we offer, you can check them out on our online web store shop.connersclinic.com. Thank you, and have a great day.
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Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
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