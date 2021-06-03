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Empty vax site in Woodland hills 🚫💉
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110 views • June 03, 2021
Positive sight yesterday seeing an empty location however very disturbing to find out that nobody on site has any education or knowledge of what's really going on!! These 3rd party outsource companies using to administered the vagines have hardly any knowledge or credentials for what they are doing!
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