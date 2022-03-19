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Devolution Part 4 — A Wartime President, Patel Patriot, 17 Jul 2021
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0 view • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 4 — 𝐀 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 17 𝐉𝐮𝐥 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-4
Patrick begins reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥?
"Devolution isn’t meant to be permanent and certainly wouldn’t be able to last for 4 years. How does President Trump come back before 2024?
"The reality is, I don’t think he ever 'left' ".
"What I haven’t seen anybody discussing yet is what if President Trump rectified the stolen election BEFORE the electoral college certified their votes?"
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-4
Patrick begins reading Devolution right away at 0:00.
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥?
"Devolution isn’t meant to be permanent and certainly wouldn’t be able to last for 4 years. How does President Trump come back before 2024?
"The reality is, I don’t think he ever 'left' ".
"What I haven’t seen anybody discussing yet is what if President Trump rectified the stolen election BEFORE the electoral college certified their votes?"
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