AOC, Nadler, the rest are BOO'ed to OBLIVION. Crowd shouts "CLOSE THE BORDER"

A-HOLE AOC rambles over the shouting crowd, pretending they arent there, all the while the crowd chants "CLOSE THE BORDER" about how the FEDERAL gov is going to send money and open up the job market for the ILLEGALS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.