AOC, Nadler, the rest are BOO'ed to OBLIVION. Crowd shouts "CLOSE THE BORDER"
GalacticStorm
2128 Subscribers
70 views
Published 16 hours ago

A-HOLE AOC rambles over the shouting crowd, pretending they arent there, all the while the crowd chants "CLOSE THE BORDER" about how the FEDERAL gov is going to send money and open up the job market for the ILLEGALS.

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderborder invasionbiden regime

