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Ray describes Heaven (April 3 and April 24, 1970)
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52 views • January 15, 2022
A man in pain prayed for death. Ray Elkins remembers, “No sooner had I finished my prayer than I found myself leaving my body. For the first time in years I felt no pain….
“I saw before me a great plane where there were many people standing. The crowd parted, making a path for me to approach one seated in their midst.
“All I can remember is his eyes. His eyes held a look of great compassion and greater love than I have ever seen in my life.
“He spoke no words, words were not needed. “Then I felt him give me a gift. I had the choice to remain where I was or to return back to my body. If I returned to my body, I must give the gift to others in the same manner of love it was given to me — freely, asking nothing in return. Nothing would be changed. I would never gain anything from the gift. And I would even face ridicule because of it.
“I did not know what the gift was. I only knew that in those eyes I had found one whom I could trust as I had never trusted anyone in my life.”
Ray chose to return to his body. But he always remembered the way back to the Father. And he chose also to return there many times for the next 30 years after he was given back life.
This is part of two recordings his wife made on April 3 and on April 24, 1970, as she held a microphone with the little hand-held tape recorder her Mother lent her, not knowing yet how to use it. But still, you can hear.
Read about it – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08
“I saw before me a great plane where there were many people standing. The crowd parted, making a path for me to approach one seated in their midst.
“All I can remember is his eyes. His eyes held a look of great compassion and greater love than I have ever seen in my life.
“He spoke no words, words were not needed. “Then I felt him give me a gift. I had the choice to remain where I was or to return back to my body. If I returned to my body, I must give the gift to others in the same manner of love it was given to me — freely, asking nothing in return. Nothing would be changed. I would never gain anything from the gift. And I would even face ridicule because of it.
“I did not know what the gift was. I only knew that in those eyes I had found one whom I could trust as I had never trusted anyone in my life.”
Ray chose to return to his body. But he always remembered the way back to the Father. And he chose also to return there many times for the next 30 years after he was given back life.
This is part of two recordings his wife made on April 3 and on April 24, 1970, as she held a microphone with the little hand-held tape recorder her Mother lent her, not knowing yet how to use it. But still, you can hear.
Read about it – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08
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